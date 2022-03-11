Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Strong Sell

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.07 million, a PE ratio of 445.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

