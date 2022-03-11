Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “
Abcam stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
