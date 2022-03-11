Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Abcam stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

