Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVYA. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Avaya stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

