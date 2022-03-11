Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) to “Buy”

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $540,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

