Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to “Buy”

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

