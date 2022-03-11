Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.49

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

ZEAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

