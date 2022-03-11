Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

