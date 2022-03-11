Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:ZVO opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.91.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.