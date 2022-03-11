Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.66.

Zscaler stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average of $285.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

