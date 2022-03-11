Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $916.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

