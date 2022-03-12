$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

