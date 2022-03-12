$0.08 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 177,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,280. The stock has a market cap of $403.70 million, a PE ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

