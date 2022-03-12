-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $121,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYLN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

