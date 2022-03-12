$0.30 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,405,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

