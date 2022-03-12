$0.62 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $489.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.33.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

