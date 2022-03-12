$0.62 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.
CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
CIR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $489.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.33.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.