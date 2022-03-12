$0.75 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

