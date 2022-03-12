$1.04 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

