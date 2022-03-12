-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 132,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,576. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $563.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.