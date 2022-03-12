10,000 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,827,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

