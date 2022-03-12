10,880 Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

