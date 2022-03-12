1,738 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after buying an additional 1,207,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

