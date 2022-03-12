$177.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $772.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

