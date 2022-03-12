$2.50 EPS Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.33. American Tower posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $234.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12-month low of $212.28 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

