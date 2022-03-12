22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XXII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James increased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. State Street Corp grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 330,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

