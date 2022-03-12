$30.22 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

