358 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $623.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.