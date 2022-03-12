3,874 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

