400 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of QLD opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

