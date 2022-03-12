$425.07 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $425.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

