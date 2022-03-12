44,103 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

