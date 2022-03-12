496 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average of $262.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

