$5.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,390,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,332. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

