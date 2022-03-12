5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.59% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVAM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 398,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

