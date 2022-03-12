$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,000. State Street Corp grew its position in City by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,906. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

