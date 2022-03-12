$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million.
NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,906. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64.
City Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
