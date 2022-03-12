5,865 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

