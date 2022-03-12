$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,925. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after buying an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

