$70.42 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.23 million and the lowest is $69.60 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $292.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.38 million, with estimates ranging from $304.20 million to $318.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. 393,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $389,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

