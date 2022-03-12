7,162 Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in South State by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,035 shares of company stock worth $350,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

