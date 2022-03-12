Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will announce $266.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.60 million and the highest is $267.33 million. Abiomed reported sales of $241.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $136,689,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $18.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.79. 201,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,133. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.52. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

