ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.98.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.18. 1,302,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.