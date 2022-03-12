Accel Wealth Management Buys 459 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

