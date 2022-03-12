Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

NYSE:RY opened at $108.38 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

