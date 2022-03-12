Accel Wealth Management Has $364,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.