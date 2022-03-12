ACG Wealth Acquires 593 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JSML. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $54.66 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

