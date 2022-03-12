ACG Wealth Has $1.77 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.