ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

