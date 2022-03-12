ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

