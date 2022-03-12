ACG Wealth Sells 2,002 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after buying an additional 246,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after buying an additional 246,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.