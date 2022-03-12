Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 138,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

