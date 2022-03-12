ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ACNB opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.09. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,253 shares of company stock valued at $40,238 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

